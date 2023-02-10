PM Modi flags off 2 new Vande Bharat Express trains today: Here are all the routes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Friday flag off two new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The new and upgraded Vande Bharat Express trains 2.0 will run between Mumbai and Solapur, and Mumbai and Sainagar Shirdi, which will be the gateway to the Deccan Plateau.

These two trains have superior passenger amenities such as on-board Wi-Fi infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, plush interiors, reclining seats, bio vacuum toilets with touch-free amenities, diffused LED lightings, charging points beneath every seat, individual touch-based reading lights and concealed roller blinds. They also have modern mini pantries and emergency talk-back units for passengers to communicate with the crew.

Vande Bharat trains have already been running between Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, Gandhinagar-Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, and Nagpur-Bilaspur.

Vande Bharat Express trains in India: Here are the 8 routes

Mumbai-Solapur

This is one of the two latest Vande Bharat train routes, which enhances the connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Solapur. This advanced high-speed train will connect the commercial capital to the city of textiles in Maharashtra. The train will provide faster connectivity to pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune. While the existing superfast train takes 7 hours and 55 minutes, the Vande Bharat will take 6 hours and 30 minutes, saving 1 hour and 30 minutes of travel time.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi

The second of the two latest trains provides enhanced connectivity between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Sainagar Shirdi. The train will connect the commercial capital to the pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar and Sainagar Shirdi.

New Delhi-Varanasi

The first Vande Bharat Express train, between New Delhi and Varanasi, was flagged off on February 15, 2019. The travel time for covering a distance of 759 km is eight hours. The train departs from Delhi at 6 am and reaches PM Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency at 2 pm. While returning from the other side, it starts at 3 pm and reaches the national capital at 11 pm.

New Delhi-Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra

The first all-vegetarian Vande Bharat train was launched by the Indian Railways on the Delhi-Vaishno Devi Mata Katra route. The train reduces the travel time by 4 hours. It completes the journey from the national capital to the pilgrimage site in just 8 hours. The train starts from New Delhi at 6 am and reaches Katra at 2 pm, while the returning train departs at 3 pm and reaches the national capital at 11 pm.

Gandhinagar-Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30, 2022 flagged off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express. He also took a ride on the train from Gandhinagar station to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad. The train departs from Mumbai Central station at 6.10 am and reaches Gujarat’s capital at 12.30 pm. From the other side, the train leaves Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and arrives at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm. The train has stoppages at Surat, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad stations.

New Delhi to Amb Andaura

The Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Himachal’s Amb Andaura was launched in November 2022 before the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The train leaves the national capital at 5:50 am and reaches Amb Andaura railway station at 11:05 am. The journey takes 5.15 hours. From the other side, the train starts at 1 pm and reaches New Delhi at 6:25 pm.

Chennai-Mysuru

South India’s first Vande Bharat train running between Chennai and Mysuru was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, 2022. The train takes a total of six-and-a-half hours for the journey on both sides. The train departs from MGR Central Station in Chennai at 5.50 am and reaches Mysuru at 12.20 pm. On its return, it starts at 1.05 pm and reaches Chennai at 7.30 pm.

Nagpur-Bilaspur

The Vande Bharat train between Nagpur-Bilaspur completes its journey in five-and-a-half hours. The train on this route has three halts — Raipur, Durg, and Gondia. The train leaves Bilaspur at around 6.45 am and reaches Nagpur at 12.15 pm. From Nagpur, the train departs at 2 pm and reaches Bilaspur by 7.35 pm.