Vande Bharat Express train occupancy sees 34% YoY growth in FY26; how it performed since launch

Vande Bharat Express passenger occupancy FY26: Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. In FY 2025-26, the Vande Bharat Express recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 34 per cent, with passenger numbers rising from 2.97 crore in FY 2024-25 to about 3.98 crore.
How many Vande Bharat trains are operating in India?
At present, a total of 162 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across various routes in the country.
What is the passenger occupancy of Vande Bharat Express train?
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that more than 9.1 crore passengers have travelled on over 1 lakh trips on the Vande Bharat Express since its inception.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More