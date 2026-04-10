Vande Bharat Express train occupancy sees 34% YoY growth in FY26; how it performed since launch

Vande Bharat Express is the country's first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed train. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Vande Bharat Express passenger occupancy FY26: Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. In FY 2025-26, the Vande Bharat Express recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 34 per cent, with passenger numbers rising from 2.97 crore in FY 2024-25 to about 3.98 crore.

How many Vande Bharat trains are operating in India?

At present, a total of 162 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across various routes in the country.

What is the passenger occupancy of Vande Bharat Express train?

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that more than 9.1 crore passengers have travelled on over 1 lakh trips on the Vande Bharat Express since its inception.

Vande Bharat Express train: Four busiest routes

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train

The country’s first Vande Bharat Express operating between New Delhi and Varanasi remains the busiest, having recorded over 73 lakh passengers so far. It was launched in February 2019.