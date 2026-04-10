Vande Bharat Express train occupancy sees 34% YoY growth in FY26; how it performed since launch

Vande Bharat Express occupancy rises 34% YoY in FY26. Check how the trains have performed since launch, including demand and passenger trends.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 09:34 PM IST
Vande Bharat Express is the country's first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed train. (Image: Ministry of Railways)Vande Bharat Express is the country's first indigenously designed and manufactured semi-high-speed train. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Vande Bharat Express passenger occupancy FY26: Manufactured by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Vande Bharat Express trains are equipped with modern coaches, advanced safety features and passenger amenities. In FY 2025-26, the Vande Bharat Express recorded a year-on-year (YoY) growth of nearly 34 per cent, with passenger numbers rising from 2.97 crore in FY 2024-25 to about 3.98 crore.

How many Vande Bharat trains are operating in India?

At present, a total of 162 Vande Bharat Express trains are running across various routes in the country.

What is the passenger occupancy of Vande Bharat Express train?

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said that more than 9.1 crore passengers have travelled on over 1 lakh trips on the Vande Bharat Express since its inception.

Vande Bharat Express train: Four busiest routes

  • New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat train

The country’s first Vande Bharat Express operating between New Delhi and Varanasi remains the busiest, having recorded over 73 lakh passengers so far. It was launched in February 2019.

  • New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat train

According to the national transporter, the New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express has served approximately 56 lakh passengers so far.

  • Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train

The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express has served more than 48 lakh passengers so far.

  • Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central (Chennai)-Mysuru Vande Bharat train

The Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Central–Mysuru Vande Bharat Express has served over 36 lakh passengers.

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Vande Bharat Express train features

  • Fitted with KAVACH.
  • Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 kmph.
  • Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
  • Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
  • Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
  • Better Ride Comfort.
  • CCTVs in all Coaches.
  • Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
  • Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
  • For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
  • Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
  • Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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