Amit Shah flags off New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday flagged off the Vande Bharat Express which will ply between New Delhi and Katra, Jammu and Kashmir. The first commercial run of the New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5, with bookings already open on the IRCTC website.

Advertising

“I want to extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire Railway Department working under the leadership of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. You have given a huge gift to Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Navratri today,” Shah said.

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan flag-off the Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. pic.twitter.com/IfODd6Jljr — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019

“Before the abrogation of Article 370, there were many obstacles in J&K’s path to development. In the next 10 years, J&K will be one of the most developed states. The journey of development has begun with Vande Bharat Express set to boost tourism in the state,” he added.

Speaking at the occasion, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Railways will connect the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari before 15th August 2022.”

The train will bring down the travel time between Delhi and Katra to eight hours from the current 12 hours.

Advertising

Just like the service that runs between New Delhi and Varanasi, the railways has not applied the dynamic fare principle on the new Vande Bharat train for Delhi-Katra.

The minimum fare for travelling between New Delhi (NDLS) to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (SVDK) will be Rs 1,630 and the maximum will be Rs 3,015, with the train running on all days of the week except Tuesdays.

Train number 22439 New Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from the New Delhi railway station at 6 am to reach Katra at 2 pm.

On the return journey the same day, train number 22440 Katra-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express will leave from the Katra railway station at 3 pm to reach the New Delhi railway station at 11 pm.

En route, the train will halt at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi for two minutes each.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.