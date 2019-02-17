Vande Bharat Express starts its maiden commercial run today

Toggle Menu
The train departed from New Delhi at 6 am on Sunday and is scheduled to reach Varanasi at 2 pm.

Vande Bharat Express makes it commercial run today. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

A day after its inaugural run which was mired with technical snags, the Vande Bharat Express began commercial operations from New Delhi to Varanasi on Sunday. The centrally air-conditioned luxury train departed from New Delhi at 6 am and is scheduled to reach Varanasi at 2 pm. It will make the return journey on the same day departing from Varanasi at 3 pm and reaching Delhi at 11 pm.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Vande Bharat Express left Delhi for Varanasi today morning on its first commercial run. Tickets sold out for the next two weeks already. Get yours today!”

Issuing a clarification on reports of the train breaking down on its way back from Varanasi on Saturday, the Railway Ministry on Saturday had tweeted: “There was an issue of communication between the last basic unit of 4 coaches and the rest of the train probably due to some external hit. Thereafter, safety features in the train applied brakes. The train was checked for faults and moved to Delhi.”

After the news of the snag was reported, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘Make in India ‘ campaign. He said that most people feel that the campaign has failed and that Modi needs to rethink on it.

Piyush Goyal reacted sharply to the Congress leader’s comments saying it was shameful that the hard work and ingenuity of Indian engineers, technicians and labourers is being questioned. He claimed that the ‘Make in India’ campaign was a success.

