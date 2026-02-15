Vande Bharat Express: A timeline of the train service as it turns 7 today

Vande Bharat Express Anniversary: Vande Bharat Express has completed seven years of service today, marking a key milestone in India’s semi-high-speed rail journey. The train was first launched on February 15, 2019, between New Delhi and Varanasi and was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As on January 30, 2026, 164 Vande Bharat train services (or 82 trains) are operational across the vast network. These new age trains have been indigenously-designed and developed at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

The Vande Bharat Express marks a shift from conventional locomotive-hauled trains to integrated train systems optimised for efficiency and safety. These trains have not only reduced travel time between major cities but also revolutionised rail journey across the country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Vande Bharat services have expanded rapidly across the national rail network. By December 2025, 164 Vande Bharat services had been operationalised in 274 districts, carrying more than 7.5 crore passengers.”

Seven years of Vande Bharat Express: From Blue to Saffron – A look at its colour and version

Over the past seven years, Indian Railways has introduced three versions of the Vande Bharat Express, along with three diffrent colour. Initially, the train was launched in a blue-and-white colour, which was later revised to an orange-and-white design. The latest and current version features an orange-and-grey colour variant.

Similarly, the Vande Bharat Express was initially introduced as Version 1 and later upgraded to Version 2 with enhanced safety features, better ride index and passenger amenities. The regular production of Vande Bharat Version 2 began at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in September 2022.

The first rake of the upgraded Vande Bharat Version 2.0 was inaugurated on September 30, 2022, on the Gandhinagar Capital–Mumbai Central route under Western Railway and has been in regular service since October 1, 2022.

However, the latest Vande Bharat Version 3.0, which is currently operational on several routes, have enhanced performance parameters, including faster acceleration and improved ride quality. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in about 52 seconds. It also incorporate modern onboard systems aligned with contemporary passenger service standards.

7-year journey of Vande Bharat Express: Coach configuration and Speed

In 2019, the Vande Bharat Express was launched as a 16-coach trainset equipped with modern passenger amenities such as automatic doors, a GPS-based passenger information system, onboard infotainment, and regenerative braking to enhance energy efficiency and operational sustainability. The fully air-conditioned train was designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph.

With the introduction of Vande Bharat Version 2.0, the train witnessed significant upgrades beyond passenger amenities. It was re-designed for a maximum speed of 180 kmph, while maintaining an operational speed of 160 kmph, that continues with Version 3.0 trains. However, the actual running speed of the train depends on route readiness and infrastructure conditions.

At present, the Vande Bharat Express operates with three different coach configurations, comprising 8, 16 and 20 coaches.

Vande Bharat Express train occupancy

In recent years, demand for the introduction of more Vande Bharat Express services on various routes has been rising. According to the national transporter, high occupancy of Vande Bharat reflects strong passenger demand for these services.

“Occupancy stood at 102.01 percent in 2024-25 and increased further to 105.03 per cent in 2025-26 (up to June 2025) demonstrating that faster, cleaner, and more reliable rail travel is not confined to metropolitan corridors but reflects a broader structural change in passenger preferences,” it said in a statement on January 16, 2026.

Full list of Vande Bharat Express trains in India

Vande Bharat Chair Car Train Services (164 Services) As on January 30, 2026 S.No. Train Number Route 1 22435/22436 New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express 2 22439/22440 Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express 3 20901/20902 Gandhinagar Capital - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express 4 22447/22448 Amb Andura - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express 5 20607/20608 Mysuru - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express 6 20825/20826 Nagpur - Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express 7 22301/22302 New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 8 20833/20834 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express 9 22223/22224 Sainagar Shirdi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express 10 22225/22226 Solapur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express 11 20171/20172 Nizamuddin - Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express 12 20701/20702 Tirupati - Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express 13 20643/20644 Coimbatore - Chennai Vande Bharat Express 14 20977/20978 Chandigarh - Ajmer Vande Bharat Express 15 20633/20634 Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod Vande Bharat Express 16 22895/22896 Puri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 17 22457/22458 Dehradun - Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express 18 22227/22228 Guwahati - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express 19 20911/20912 Nagpur - Indore Vande Bharat Express 20 22229/22230 Madgaon - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express 21 22349/22350 Ranchi - Patna Vande Bharat Express 22 20661/20662 Dharwar - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express 23 20173/20174 Rewa - Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express 24 22549/22550 Gorakhpur - Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express 25 12461/12462 Sabarmati - Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express 26 22925/22926 Okha - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express 27 20665/20666 Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express 28 20677/20678 Narsapur - Chennai Vande Bharat Express 29 20703/20704 Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express 30 20631/20632 Thiruvananthapuram - Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express 31 20979/20980 Jaipur - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express 32 22347/22348 Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 33 20835/20836 Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express 34 20897/20898 Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 35 22415/22416 New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express 36 20641/20642 Coimbatore - Bengaluru Cantt. Vande Bharat Express 37 20645/20646 Mangaluru - Madgaon Vande Bharat Express 38 20705/20706 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) - Nanded Vande Bharat Express 39 22477/22478 Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express 40 22425/22426 Anand Vihar - Ayodhya Cantt. Vande Bharat Express 41 22487/22488 Amritsar - Delhi Vande Bharat Express 42 22962/22961 Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express 43 20707/20708 Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express 44 20663/20664 Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express 45 22233/22234 Patna - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express 46 22470/22469 Khajuraho - Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express 47 22231/22232 Bengaluru - Kalburagi Vande Bharat Express 48 20841/20842 Visakhapatnam - Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express 49 22345/22346 Gomti Nagar - Patna Vande Bharat Express 50 20887/20888 Varanasi - Ranchi Vande Bharat Express 51 22545/22546 Dehradun - Lucknow Jn Vande Bharat Express 52 22490/22489 Varanasi - Meerut City Vande Bharat Express 53 20981/20982 Agra cantt. - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express 54 20627/20628 Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express 55 20671/20672 Bengaluru Cantt - Madurai Vande Bharat Express 56 22500/22499 Deoghar - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express 57 22309/22310 Jamalpur - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 58 20871/20872 Rourkela - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 59 20893/20894 Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express 60 20892/20891 Tatanagar - Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express 61 22303/22304 Gaya - Howrah Vande Bharat Express 62 20669/20670 Pune - Hubballi Vande Bharat Express 63 20673/20674 Pune - Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express 64 20101/20102 Secunderabad - Nagpur Vande Bharat Express 65 20829/20830 Visakhapatnam - Durg Vande Bharat Express 66 21893/21894 Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express 67 21895/21896 Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express 68 20176/20175 Banaras - Agra Cantt. Vande Bharat Express 69 26901/26902 Veraval - Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express 70 26401/26402 Srinagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express 71 26403/26404 Srinagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express 72 26502/26501 Patliputra - Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express 73 26751/26752 KSR Bengaluru - Belagavi Vande Bharat Express 74 26406/26405 Amritsar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express 75 26101/26102 Pune - Ajni Vande Bharat Express 76 26302/26301 Jogbani - Danapur Vande Bharat Express 77 26481/26482 Delhi Cantt - Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express 78 26471/26472 Delhi Cantt - Bikaner Vande Bharat Express 79 26462/26461 Delhi - Firozpur Cantt. Vande Bharat Express 80 26651/26652 Ernakulam - KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express 81 26506/26505 Khajuraho - Banaras Vande Bharat Express 82 26504/26503 Saharanpur - Gomtinagar Vande Bharat Express Note: As on January 30, 2026, Indian Railways operates 164 Vande Bharat Chair Car services and 2 Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services. Overall occupancy during 2024-2025 was approximately 100%. Express InfoGenIE

Features of Vande Bharat Express trains

Features of Vande Bharat Express trains