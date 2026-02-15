Vande Bharat Express: A timeline of the train service as it turns 7 today

The Vande Bharat Express marks a shift from conventional locomotive-hauled trains to integrated train systems optimised for efficiency and safety. These trains have not only reduced travel time between major cities but also revolutionised rail journey across the country.
In a statement, the Ministry of Railways said: “Vande Bharat services have expanded rapidly across the national rail network. By December 2025, 164 Vande Bharat services had been operationalised in 274 districts, carrying more than 7.5 crore passengers.”
Seven years of Vande Bharat Express: From Blue to Saffron – A look at its colour and version
Over the past seven years, Indian Railways has introduced three versions of the Vande Bharat Express, along with three diffrent colour. Initially, the train was launched in a blue-and-white colour, which was later revised to an orange-and-white design. The latest and current version features an orange-and-grey colour variant.
Similarly, the Vande Bharat Express was initially introduced as Version 1 and later upgraded to Version 2 with enhanced safety features, better ride index and passenger amenities. The regular production of Vande Bharat Version 2 began at Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory in September 2022.
The first rake of the upgraded Vande Bharat Version 2.0 was inaugurated on September 30, 2022, on the Gandhinagar Capital–Mumbai Central route under Western Railway and has been in regular service since October 1, 2022.
However, the latest Vande Bharat Version 3.0, which is currently operational on several routes, have enhanced performance parameters, including faster acceleration and improved ride quality. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kmph in about 52 seconds. It also incorporate modern onboard systems aligned with contemporary passenger service standards.
7-year journey of Vande Bharat Express: Coach configuration and Speed
In 2019, the Vande Bharat Express was launched as a 16-coach trainset equipped with modern passenger amenities such as automatic doors, a GPS-based passenger information system, onboard infotainment, and regenerative braking to enhance energy efficiency and operational sustainability. The fully air-conditioned train was designed for a maximum speed of 160 kmph.
With the introduction of Vande Bharat Version 2.0, the train witnessed significant upgrades beyond passenger amenities. It was re-designed for a maximum speed of 180 kmph, while maintaining an operational speed of 160 kmph, that continues with Version 3.0 trains. However, the actual running speed of the train depends on route readiness and infrastructure conditions.
At present, the Vande Bharat Express operates with three different coach configurations, comprising 8, 16 and 20 coaches.
Vande Bharat Express train occupancy
In recent years, demand for the introduction of more Vande Bharat Express services on various routes has been rising. According to the national transporter, high occupancy of Vande Bharat reflects strong passenger demand for these services.
“Occupancy stood at 102.01 percent in 2024-25 and increased further to 105.03 per cent in 2025-26 (up to June 2025) demonstrating that faster, cleaner, and more reliable rail travel is not confined to metropolitan corridors but reflects a broader structural change in passenger preferences,” it said in a statement on January 16, 2026.
Full list of Vande Bharat Express trains in India
|1
|22435/22436
|New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express
|2
|22439/22440
|Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
|3
|20901/20902
|Gandhinagar Capital - Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express
|4
|22447/22448
|Amb Andura - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
|5
|20607/20608
|Mysuru - MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express
|6
|20825/20826
|Nagpur - Bilaspur Vande Bharat Express
|7
|22301/22302
|New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|8
|20833/20834
|Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
|9
|22223/22224
|Sainagar Shirdi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express
|10
|22225/22226
|Solapur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express
|11
|20171/20172
|Nizamuddin - Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express
|12
|20701/20702
|Tirupati - Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
|13
|20643/20644
|Coimbatore - Chennai Vande Bharat Express
|14
|20977/20978
|Chandigarh - Ajmer Vande Bharat Express
|15
|20633/20634
|Thiruvananthapuram - Kasargod Vande Bharat Express
|16
|22895/22896
|Puri - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|17
|22457/22458
|Dehradun - Anand Vihar Vande Bharat Express
|18
|22227/22228
|Guwahati - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express
|19
|20911/20912
|Nagpur - Indore Vande Bharat Express
|20
|22229/22230
|Madgaon - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express
|21
|22349/22350
|Ranchi - Patna Vande Bharat Express
|22
|20661/20662
|Dharwar - Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
|23
|20173/20174
|Rewa - Rani Kamlapati Vande Bharat Express
|24
|22549/22550
|Gorakhpur - Prayagraj Vande Bharat Express
|25
|12461/12462
|Sabarmati - Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express
|26
|22925/22926
|Okha - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express
|27
|20665/20666
|Tirunelveli - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express
|28
|20677/20678
|Narsapur - Chennai Vande Bharat Express
|29
|20703/20704
|Yesvantpur - Kacheguda Vande Bharat Express
|30
|20631/20632
|Thiruvananthapuram - Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express
|31
|20979/20980
|Jaipur - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express
|32
|22347/22348
|Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|33
|20835/20836
|Puri - Rourkela Vande Bharat Express
|34
|20897/20898
|Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|35
|22415/22416
|New Delhi - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express
|36
|20641/20642
|Coimbatore - Bengaluru Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
|37
|20645/20646
|Mangaluru - Madgaon Vande Bharat Express
|38
|20705/20706
|Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (T) - Nanded Vande Bharat Express
|39
|22477/22478
|Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi Vande Bharat Express
|40
|22425/22426
|Anand Vihar - Ayodhya Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
|41
|22487/22488
|Amritsar - Delhi Vande Bharat Express
|42
|22962/22961
|Mumbai Central - Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express
|43
|20707/20708
|Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
|44
|20663/20664
|Chennai - Mysuru Vande Bharat Express
|45
|22233/22234
|Patna - New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express
|46
|22470/22469
|Khajuraho - Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express
|47
|22231/22232
|Bengaluru - Kalburagi Vande Bharat Express
|48
|20841/20842
|Visakhapatnam - Bhubaneswar Vande Bharat Express
|49
|22345/22346
|Gomti Nagar - Patna Vande Bharat Express
|50
|20887/20888
|Varanasi - Ranchi Vande Bharat Express
|51
|22545/22546
|Dehradun - Lucknow Jn Vande Bharat Express
|52
|22490/22489
|Varanasi - Meerut City Vande Bharat Express
|53
|20981/20982
|Agra cantt. - Udaipur Vande Bharat Express
|54
|20627/20628
|Nagercoil - Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express
|55
|20671/20672
|Bengaluru Cantt - Madurai Vande Bharat Express
|56
|22500/22499
|Deoghar - Varanasi Vande Bharat Express
|57
|22309/22310
|Jamalpur - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|58
|20871/20872
|Rourkela - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|59
|20893/20894
|Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express
|60
|20892/20891
|Tatanagar - Brahmapur Vande Bharat Express
|61
|22303/22304
|Gaya - Howrah Vande Bharat Express
|62
|20669/20670
|Pune - Hubballi Vande Bharat Express
|63
|20673/20674
|Pune - Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj (T) Vande Bharat Express
|64
|20101/20102
|Secunderabad - Nagpur Vande Bharat Express
|65
|20829/20830
|Visakhapatnam - Durg Vande Bharat Express
|66
|21893/21894
|Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express
|67
|21895/21896
|Patna - Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express
|68
|20176/20175
|Banaras - Agra Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
|69
|26901/26902
|Veraval - Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express
|70
|26401/26402
|Srinagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express
|71
|26403/26404
|Srinagar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express
|72
|26502/26501
|Patliputra - Gorakhpur Vande Bharat Express
|73
|26751/26752
|KSR Bengaluru - Belagavi Vande Bharat Express
|74
|26406/26405
|Amritsar - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express
|75
|26101/26102
|Pune - Ajni Vande Bharat Express
|76
|26302/26301
|Jogbani - Danapur Vande Bharat Express
|77
|26481/26482
|Delhi Cantt - Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express
|78
|26471/26472
|Delhi Cantt - Bikaner Vande Bharat Express
|79
|26462/26461
|Delhi - Firozpur Cantt. Vande Bharat Express
|80
|26651/26652
|Ernakulam - KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express
|81
|26506/26505
|Khajuraho - Banaras Vande Bharat Express
|82
|26504/26503
|Saharanpur - Gomtinagar Vande Bharat Express
Note: As on January 30, 2026, Indian Railways operates 164 Vande Bharat Chair Car services and 2 Vande Bharat Sleeper Express services. Overall occupancy during 2024-2025 was approximately 100%.
Features of Vande Bharat Express trains
The Vande Bharat Express trains have following features:
- Fitted with KAVACH.
- Jerk Free Semi-Permanent couplers.
- Centrally controlled Automatic Plug Doors and Fully Sealed wider gangways.
- Emergency Alarm Push buttons and Talk Back Units on all Coaches.
- Improved fire safety – Aerosol based fire detection and suppression system in electrical cabinets and lavatories.
- Higher acceleration with design/operating speed of 180/160 KMPH.
- Driver-Guard communication with voice recording facility & Crash hardened memory.
- Air conditioning units with indigenously developed UV-C lamp based disinfection system.
- Better Ride Comfort.
- CCTVs in all Coaches.
- For Divyangjan passengers special lavatory in the driving coaches on each end.
- Coach condition monitoring System (CCMS) display with remote monitoring.