Vande Bharat among 5 Northeast-bound trains to get better cleaning, faster passenger complaint resolution

Northeast Frontier Railway has introduced enhanced on-board services on five trains, including two Vande Bharat Express services. Check details.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readOct 11, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Five trains operating towards the Northeast, including Vande Bharat, are set to receive improved cleaning services. (Image: Railways/File)Five trains operating towards the Northeast, including Vande Bharat, are set to receive improved cleaning services. (Image: Railways/File)
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Indian Railways latest update: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced enhanced on-board services on five trains, including two Vande Bharat Express services, to improve cleanliness, hygiene and passenger experience. The new services include regular coach cleaning, improved washroom hygiene, timely linen distribution and a two-hour target for addressing passenger complaints.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, dedicated teams deployed across these five identified trains to ensure continuous cleanliness, improved sanitation and prompt redressal of passenger complaints throughout the journey.

With this rollout, NFR has become the second railway zone in Indian Railways to introduce enhanced on-board services. Northern Railway was the first to implement the initiative.

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Also Read | Indian Railways identifies 11 trains with journeys over 40 hours for special cleanliness monitoring

Which five trains will get the new services?

The initiative covers two Vande Bharat Express services and three other trains connecting the Northeast with major cities. These are:

  • Train number 22233/22234 New Jalpaiguri-Patna Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 22227/22228 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express
  • Train number 12518/12517 Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express
  • Train number 15946/15945 Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express
  • Train number 12552/12551 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express

Sharma added that the enhanced services began on Saturday on the Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express and both Vande Bharat services. He also added that the service will start on the Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express on Sunday and are scheduled to begin on the Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express on October 14.

What passengers can expect

  • Better cleaning and washroom hygiene

The passengers travelling on these trains can expect regular coach cleaning, including AC window cleaning, along with improved washroom hygiene and better waste management. Dedicated teams will also ensure timely distribution and collection of bed linen. They will monitor water availability and provide basic technical assistance during the journey. These measures aim to make train travel cleaner and more comfortable, particularly on long-distance journeys.

  • Passenger complaints to be addressed within two hours

One of the key features of the initiative is a target of addressing passenger complaints within two hours. Dedicated onboard teams will attend to complaints, while unresolved issues will be escalated to the concerned railway authorities. The two-hour period is a target for addressing complaints, rather than a guarantee that every issue will be fully resolved within that time.

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  • Digital monitoring to track cleanliness

The new system will use digital monitoring to check whether the required services are being provided. Geo-tagged verification and staff tracking will help monitor housekeeping activities.

“Real-time passenger feedback, star ratings and AI-based cleaning assessments will further support performance evaluation, ensuring improved cleanliness, passenger comfort and a better overall travel experience,” the CPRO said.

  • Local weavers make uniforms for service staff

In another initiative, uniforms for the onboard service staff have been made by local weavers with support from the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi), under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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