Vande Bharat among 5 Northeast-bound trains to get better cleaning, faster passenger complaint resolution

Five trains operating towards the Northeast, including Vande Bharat, are set to receive improved cleaning services. (Image: Railways/File)

Indian Railways latest update: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced enhanced on-board services on five trains, including two Vande Bharat Express services, to improve cleanliness, hygiene and passenger experience. The new services include regular coach cleaning, improved washroom hygiene, timely linen distribution and a two-hour target for addressing passenger complaints.

According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, dedicated teams deployed across these five identified trains to ensure continuous cleanliness, improved sanitation and prompt redressal of passenger complaints throughout the journey.

With this rollout, NFR has become the second railway zone in Indian Railways to introduce enhanced on-board services. Northern Railway was the first to implement the initiative.