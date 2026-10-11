Vande Bharat among 5 Northeast-bound trains to get better cleaning, faster passenger complaint resolution

3 min readOct 11, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Indian Railways latest update: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced enhanced on-board services on five trains, including two Vande Bharat Express services, to improve cleanliness, hygiene and passenger experience. The new services include regular coach cleaning, improved washroom hygiene, timely linen distribution and a two-hour target for addressing passenger complaints.
According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR, dedicated teams deployed across these five identified trains to ensure continuous cleanliness, improved sanitation and prompt redressal of passenger complaints throughout the journey.
With this rollout, NFR has become the second railway zone in Indian Railways to introduce enhanced on-board services. Northern Railway was the first to implement the initiative.
Which five trains will get the new services?
The initiative covers two Vande Bharat Express services and three other trains connecting the Northeast with major cities. These are:
- Train number 22233/22234 New Jalpaiguri-Patna Vande Bharat Express
- Train number 22227/22228 New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express
- Train number 12518/12517 Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express
- Train number 15946/15945 Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express
- Train number 12552/12551 Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express
Sharma added that the enhanced services began on Saturday on the Guwahati-Kolkata Garib Rath Express and both Vande Bharat services. He also added that the service will start on the Dibrugarh-Mumbai LTT Express on Sunday and are scheduled to begin on the Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru Express on October 14.
What passengers can expect
- Better cleaning and washroom hygiene
The passengers travelling on these trains can expect regular coach cleaning, including AC window cleaning, along with improved washroom hygiene and better waste management. Dedicated teams will also ensure timely distribution and collection of bed linen. They will monitor water availability and provide basic technical assistance during the journey. These measures aim to make train travel cleaner and more comfortable, particularly on long-distance journeys.
- Passenger complaints to be addressed within two hours
One of the key features of the initiative is a target of addressing passenger complaints within two hours. Dedicated onboard teams will attend to complaints, while unresolved issues will be escalated to the concerned railway authorities. The two-hour period is a target for addressing complaints, rather than a guarantee that every issue will be fully resolved within that time.
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- Digital monitoring to track cleanliness
The new system will use digital monitoring to check whether the required services are being provided. Geo-tagged verification and staff tracking will help monitor housekeeping activities.
“Real-time passenger feedback, star ratings and AI-based cleaning assessments will further support performance evaluation, ensuring improved cleanliness, passenger comfort and a better overall travel experience,” the CPRO said.
- Local weavers make uniforms for service staff
In another initiative, uniforms for the onboard service staff have been made by local weavers with support from the North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi), under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.