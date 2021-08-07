Third arrested in case of casteist remarks against Vandana Katariya’s family

The Haridwar police on Saturday arrested a third accused in connection with the alleged passing of casteist remarks against family members of women’s hockey team player Vandana Katariya after India’s defeat against Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics.

According to a release from the police, Sumit Chauhan (23) was arrested this morning following a tip off from informers.

The police on Thursday had arrested two brothers, Ankurpal (21) and Vijaypal (25), in connection with the case.

Vandana’s brother Chandra Shekhar had lodged an FIR at Sidkul police station Wednesday, alleging that when the Indian hockey team lost to Argentina, Sumit Chauhan, Ankurpal and Vijaypal had danced in celebration, burst crackers in front of their house in Roshnabad area, and hurled abuses with casteist remarks against the family.

As per his complaint, the accused also said the Indian team lost the game due to players from a particular caste.