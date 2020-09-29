Vandalism of temples isolated incidents, says Andhra Police

The 40-feet high chariot made of teak wood was parked in a shed on the temple premises. (ANI)

A spree of vandalism at Andhra Pradesh’s temples has sparked a political row in the state, with the BJP and TDP attacking the ruling YSRCP over the issue. However, the police maintain that the attacks are isolated incidents.

DGP D Goutam Sawang said, “In one incident (of vandalism) in Kurnool, the accused revealed that he desecrated the idol and stole the private parts of the deity because he was made to believe that this could lead to his wife conceiving a child. Various other attacks were executed by gangs who were hunting for treasure supposedly hidden under the idols. Therefore, all these incidents have different motives and are completely unrelated. All these are standalone incidents but an effort was made to give it a spin as if temples were under attack.”

The political attacks on the state government began on September 6, when the wooden chariot at the Antarvedi temple in East Godavari district was gutted in a fire.

Officials said that in the 19 incidents of vandalism reported since, arrests have been made in 12 cases. Investigation revealed that in a temple in Srikakulam, the arm of an idol fell off after it was exposed to heavy rains. “It was not desecrated as was claimed earlier,” an official said.

“We are confident we will be able crack all the cases in due course including the Antarvedi temple chariot fire. All these are standalone incidents, each one has a different motive,” DGP Sawang said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd