Vandalism of Ranjit Singh statue in Lahore highlights growing intolerance in Pak: MEA

In response to Sikh empire founder Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue being vandalised in Lahore on Tuesday, India said that it highlights the growing intolerance towards minorities in Pakistan. It stated that Pakistan’s inability to prevent such attacks is creating a climate of fear among the minorities.

The statue, unveiled in 2019 at the Lahore Fort, was allegedly vandalised by a member of the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

MEA spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in a statement Tuesday: “We have seen disturbing reports in the media about the vandalization of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore today. This is the third such incident wherein the statue has been vandalised, since it was unveiled in 2019.”

“Such attacks on the cultural heritage of minority communities in Pakistan highlight the growing intolerance and lack of respect for minority communities in Pakistani society,” Bagchi said. He said that “incidents of violence against minority communities, including attacks on their places of worship, their cultural heritage, as well as their private property, are increasing at an alarming rate”.