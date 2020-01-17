Vandalism after cops bar crowd at militant’s funeral

Nearly 15,000 people were present during the burial, sources said. (File) Nearly 15,000 people were present during the burial, sources said. (File)

There was stone-pelting and vandalism in Doda town on Thursday with a procession of nearly 2,000 people from the nearby Ghat village damaging vehicles and shops after police raised barricades to prevent a large crowd from attending the burial of slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant Haroon Abbas Wani.

Haroon, who carried an award of Rs 15 lakh on his head, was killed by the J&K Police in Gundana area on Wednesday. His burial was scheduled for Thursday. As some people, who were part of the crowd that had come to receive Haroon’s body, raised pro-independence slogans, the district administration on Thursday morning imposed prohibitory orders banning the assembly of four or more people in Doda, Bhaderwah and Ghat .

Following reports that people in large numbers had gathered on the outskirts of Doda town to participate in the last rites and were not being allowed to move ahead by the police, a group of nearly 2,000 people from Ghat village walked to Doda town after breaking through the police barricades and allegedly resorted to stone-pelting, damaged vehicles and vandalised some shops.

Nearly 15,000 people were present during the burial, sources said.

