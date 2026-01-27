Vance, Navarro & Trump resisting India trade deal: US Senator Ted Cruz

US Republican Senator Ted Cruz has blamed President Donald Trump, Vice-President JD Vance and White House economic adviser Peter Navarro for resisting a trade deal with India, according to a US media report.

Meanwhile, greeting India on the occasion of Republic Day, Trump said the US and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

“On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day,” the US President said. “The United States and India share a historic bond as the world’s oldest and largest democracies,” he said in a message put out on social media by the US Embassy in New Delhi.

According to a report in Axios, a US media outlet, Cruz told donors in private meetings about “battling” the White House to accept a trade agreement with India. Axios cited audio recordings of conversations – reportedly provided by a Republican source.

When a donor asked who in the administration was resisting the deal, Cruz mentioned White House economic adviser Peter Navarro, Vance and “sometimes” Trump, the report said citing a nearly 10-minute-long recording from early and mid-2025.

The Texas Republican senator, who is eyeing a 2028 White House run, also warned that Trump’s tariffs could decimate the economy and lead to his impeachment. Cruz said that after Trump introduced the tariffs in early April 2025, he and a few other senators had a call with the President in which they urged him to stand down.

He said the lengthy call, which stretched past midnight, “did not go well,” and that Tru­mp was “yelling” and “cursing.”

Ties between India and US have strained over the past few months since the Trump-led administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs, including 25 per cent for buying Russian oil.

Trump has also been claiming credit for brokering the ceasefire between India and Pakistan in May last year, during Operation Sindoor, a claim denied by India. Earlier this month, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claimed that the trade deal with India did not happen because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call President Trump.

However, since US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has come to India earlier this month, efforts are underway to bring the ties back on track. Trade negotiators have had a call, and India has been invited to join Pax Silica — a strategic initiative by the US on critical minerals. Also, a three-member bipartisan US Congressional delegation met External Affairs minister S Jaishankar over the weekend.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also extended greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day and said the two nations share a “historic bond.” “From our close cooperation on defense, energy, critical minerals, and emerging technologies to our multi-layered engagement through the Quad, the US-India relationship delivers real results for our two countries and for the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

“I look forward to working together to advance our shared objectives in the year ahead,” Rubio said in a statement.

Ambassador Sergio Gor also greeted India after attending the Republic Day celebrations.