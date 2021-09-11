Valsad: GPCB officials seize truck carrying hazardous solid waste

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board officials in Valsad on Friday seized a truck, which was loaded with hazardous solid waste from a pharmaceutical company in Sarigam GIDC in Valsad and was on its way to dispose of it at some unknown place.

Acting on a tip-off, the GPCB officials of Sarigam GIDC, reached the parking lot of hotel Raghunandan on NH-48, near Bhilad in Valsad district, on Friday afternoon and found a parked truck loaded with the hazardous toxic waste. The officials somehow managed to get hold of the truck driver who was having food inside the hotel.

Scientific officer of GPCB, Sarigam GIDC, Rajesh Mehta said, “The truck driver failed to show us the documents of the toxic waste and where it was going to be disposed of. He then told us that the truck was loaded with waste from Arti Drugs limited in Sarigam GIDC, a pharmaceutical company, and was on its way to dispose of at someplace in Pandoli, near Ankleshwar.”

Mehta added, “We have seized the truck with toxic wastes, and sent a report to the GPCB headquarters in Gandhinagar and are waiting for the orders..”