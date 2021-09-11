scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 10, 2021
Must Read

Valsad: GPCB officials seize truck carrying hazardous solid waste

The officials somehow managed to get hold of the truck driver who was having food inside hotel Raghunandan.

By: Express News Service | Surat |
Updated: September 11, 2021 2:06:02 am
Acting on a tip-off, the GPCB officials reached the parking lot of hotel Raghunandan near Bhilad in Valsad district and found a parked truck loaded with the hazardous toxic waste. (Representational)

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board officials in Valsad on Friday seized a truck, which was loaded with hazardous solid waste from a pharmaceutical company in Sarigam GIDC in Valsad and was on its way to dispose of it at some unknown place.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Acting on a tip-off, the GPCB officials of Sarigam GIDC, reached the parking lot of hotel Raghunandan on NH-48, near Bhilad in Valsad district, on Friday afternoon and found a parked truck loaded with the hazardous toxic waste. The officials somehow managed to get hold of the truck driver who was having food inside the hotel.

Scientific officer of GPCB, Sarigam GIDC, Rajesh Mehta said, “The truck driver failed to show us the documents of the toxic waste and where it was going to be disposed of. He then told us that the truck was loaded with waste from Arti Drugs limited in Sarigam GIDC, a pharmaceutical company, and was on its way to dispose of at someplace in Pandoli, near Ankleshwar.”

Mehta added, “We have seized the truck with toxic wastes, and sent a report to the GPCB headquarters in Gandhinagar and are waiting for the orders..”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 10: Latest News

Advertisement