Valley traders protest ‘interference’ in Article 35-A

Tuesday’s protest is part of a series of protests announced jointly by trade bodies and civil society groups in the Valley. Tuesday’s protest is part of a series of protests announced jointly by trade bodies and civil society groups in the Valley.

Even as the hearing in the Supreme Court on Article 35-A draws closer, trade bodies in the Valley have begun a protest against “interference” in the Article that gives special rights to the people of J&K.

On Tuesday, several trade bodies took to the streets in Srinagar seeking dismissal of the petition against 35-A in the apex court. “Our protest is against interference,” said industrialist Dr Mubeen Shah. “Everything in Kashmir will come to a standstill” if Article 35-A is tinkered with, he said.

Tuesday’s protest is part of a series of protests announced jointly by trade bodies and civil society groups in the Valley. On Sunday, 27 Kashmir-based trade bodies announced a week-long protest programme against “tinkering” of Article 35-A, which empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define permanent residents and provide special rights and privileges to them. As per the programme, fruit growers and transporters will hit the streets on August 4. Separatist leaders have called for a shutdown on August 5 and 6.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App