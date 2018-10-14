Valley situation grave, alienation of people almost complete, says Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo) Sitaram Yechury. (File Photo)

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Saturday said that the situation in Kashmir was grave and the alienation of people in the Valley was almost complete.

“The situation in the Valley is really very very grave. Alienation of the people of the Valley is almost complete. The situation has deteriorated in the last few years. More troops and people have been killed. The policy of the government at the Centre on Kashmir is not a failure, but diabolical,” Yechury told reporters during a news conference at West Bengal CPM headquarters.

Asked about the war of words between cricketer Gautam Gambhir and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Twitter over the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen’s top commander Mannan Bashir Wani, he said, “I do not know much about their (Gambhir’s and Abdullah’s) personal comments.”

In a tweet, Gambhir had recently held politicians, including former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah responsible for Wani, a scholar from Aligarh Muslim University, taking to militancy. Reacting to the comments, Abdullah had said that the cricketer was poorly informed about the dynamics of radicalisation in Kashmir.

Yechury also accused the central government of using the Kashmir issue for communal polarisation. “They (BJP) are using the Kashmir disturbances to get going the process of communal polarisation like they are doing in the rest of the country. And they are using it to hide the violence in other BJP-led states,” said Yechury.

