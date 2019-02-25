Valley shutdown over arrests, Article 35A

A COMPLETE shutdown was observed in Kashmir on Sunday following a call by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) of the separatists to protest against “arbitrary mass arrests” and “any tampering with (Article) 35A”.

In Srinagar city and other parts of the Valley, all roads wore a deserted look, and shops remained shut. There was additional deployment of security personnel on the roads. A police official said restrictions were imposed in parts of old city in Srinagar.

On Friday night, authorities launched a crackdown across the Kashmir valley and arrested leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir. Senior separatist leader Yasin Malik, chairman of the JKLF, was picked up from his home in Srinagar and detained.

The crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists continues. Police have also detained the vice-president of Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith in the Valley. Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri was arrested from south Kashmir on Saturday night. He is the first leader of Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith to be picked up by the police.

While the Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat-e-Ahli Hadith leaders confirmed the arrests, the government remains tight-lipped.

Police sources said Jamaat-e-Islami activists were detained in Kulgam, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla district.

Former NC MLA targeted

Jammu: Former MLA and National Conference leader Dr Gagan Bhagat had a narrow escape when two unidentified youth opened fire on his car in R S Pura area Sunday evening. Sources said Bhagat was returning home in Gandhi Nagar from Kotli Shah Daula after attending a function when the bike-borne men opened fire. The former MLA, who escaped unhurt, said one of the assailants wore a helmet and the other a mask. Police have registered a case. —ENS