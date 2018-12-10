Valley leaders more dangerous than separatists: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that “the so-called mainstream politicians of Kashmir are more dangerous than separatist leaders as their stand is absolutely unpredictable and subject to variations depending on the political expediency of the situation”.

Addressing a seminar on the eve of Human Rights Day at the BJP headquarters here, Singh said, “The stand taken by separatists is relatively predictable, while the so-called mainstream leaders alternately turn separatists or main-streamers by convenience”.

Singh also slammed what he called “selective” condemnation of human rights violations by Kashmir-centric political parties.

He said that the political parties are quick to point a finger at a security personnel because they know that there will be no risk of retaliation since the soldier is bound to follow Army rules.

“However, the same protagonists of human rights neither have the courage nor the conviction to call a terrorist a terrorist,” he added.