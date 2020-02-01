Valley lawyers demand J&K Bar Association chief’s release

Several lawyers in the Valley have demanded Qayoom’s immediate release and said that the government would be “solely responsible if anything happens to him”. Several lawyers in the Valley have demanded Qayoom’s immediate release and said that the government would be “solely responsible if anything happens to him”.

Two days after the president of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mian Abdul Qayoom – who was arrested and booked under the Public Safety Act in the run-up to the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status – suffered a heart attack, the J&K High Court on Friday, heard a petition seeking lifting of the PSA case against him and listed it for further hearing on Monday, amid demands from Valley lawyers for his immediate release.

Qayoom is currently under detention in Agra.

Several lawyers in the Valley have demanded Qayoom’s immediate release and said that the government would be “solely responsible if anything happens to him”.

“The members of the Bar Association expressed their anguish and worry about his (Qayoom’s) deteriorating health and impressed upon all the concerned authorities to revoke the unconstitutional and illegal detention order and release him unconditionally without fail of time,” said Advocate Adil Asimi, Joint Secretary of J&K High Court Bar Association.

The 76-year-old lawyer, who is a diabetic and has several other health issues, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday in Agra jail and was shifted to the hospital in the city.

