scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Latest news

Vajpayee’s niece and ex-MP Karuna Shukla dies of coronavirus

Congress leader Karuna Shukla and former MP died of coronavirus in Raipur, members of her family said on Tuesday.

By: PTI | Raipur |
April 27, 2021 4:53:33 pm
Karuna Shukla was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh. (Source: @bhupeshbaghel/Twitter)

Congress leader and former MP Karuna Shukla died of coronavirus in Raipur, her family members said on Tuesday. The niece of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee died at a private hospital on Monday night, they said.

Shukla (70) was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha and represented the Janjgir-Champa Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh. She quit the BJP in 2013 claiming the party was under a grip of power politics.

After having ended her 32-year-long association with the BJP, she joined the Congress in 2014 and contested the Lok Sabha election that year from the Bilaspur constituency but was defeated by BJP’s Lakhan Lal Sahu.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She contested the 2018 Assembly election from Rajnandgaon and was defeated by former chief minister Raman Singh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the demise of Shukla. “My aunt Karuna Shukla is no more. The ruthless coronavirus snatched her away. I continued to get her blessings,” Baghel tweeted in Hindi

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 27: Latest News

Advertisement
x