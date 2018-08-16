Vajpayee’s health deteriorates, BJP postpones its national executive meet

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi. Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday postponed its two-day national executive meet, slated to begin on August 18, after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health condition worsened.

“As of now, the national executive has been postponed, and its dates will be finalised later,” a BJP leader told news agency PTI.

Vajpayee’s health continues to be critical and he was put on advanced life support at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for the second day today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, BJP MP L K Advani and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj were among those who visited the 93-year-old leader today. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also paid him a visit at the hospital. Several Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states have cancelled their day’s programme to rush to New Delhi. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to arrive in Delhi soon and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal already visited AIIMS today.

The former prime minister was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd