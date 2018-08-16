Vajpayee’s ashes will be spread in every river of UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Expressing grief over the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the ashes of the former prime minister will be spread in every river of his state. Lauding Vajpayee for his eventful political career, Adityanath said he brought political stability in the country. “He worked in the national interest rather than personal interest, he brought a political stability to our country. His ashes will be spread in every river in UP to respect his grand stature,” Adityanath told ANI and declared a public holiday in the state on Friday.

A public holiday has also been declared tomorrow by UP government. #AtalBihariVajpayee https://t.co/ZXHB1WpGLx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolence over the death of Vajpayee saying his death marks the end of an era and termed it as a “personal and irreplaceable” loss for him. He said the BJP patriarch lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades while noting that it was Vajpayee’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century.

Vajpayee died at the AIIMS hospital here this evening at the age of 93 following a prolonged illness.

“Atal Ji’s passing away is a personal and irreplaceable loss for me. I have countless fond memories with him. He was an inspiration to Karyakartas like me. I will particularly remember his sharp intellect and outstanding wit.

“It was Atal Ji’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India,” Modi tweeted.

