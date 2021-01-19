Vajeer Khan Pathan, Imtiyaz Ali Kadri to head GPCC minority dept

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Monday appointed Vajeer Khan Pathan as the chairman and Imtiyaz Ali Kadri as the working chairman of the minority department of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

The appointment was made through an official statement from the AICC general secretary KC Venugopal that stated, “The AICC president has approved the proposal of appointment of Pathan and Kadri (sic).”

The two appointments come ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat scheduled for February in which All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has already announced to contest in coalition with the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP).