Amid Rs 500-crore donation row, Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reviews offerings system

Three days after a Jammu court asked the inquiry officer of the J&K Police to appear in person over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 500 crore in donations at Vaishno Devi, a comprehensive review of the shrine’s offerings and donations management system was conducted Thursday.

The review was conducted by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the chairmanship of J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“The meeting was convened to ensure complete transparency, accountability and adherence to established Standard Operating Procedures in the management of offerings and donations received at the holy shrine,” officials said.

The Board and Sinha were also briefed on the verification process, surveillance mechanism, banking safeguards and periodic audits governing the system. The presentation highlighted that financial transactions relating to offerings and donations are carried out strictly in accordance with prescribed banking norms, statutory provisions and guidelines issued by the Government of India. Officials said stringent security protocols for the transportation, processing and refining of donations are followed through government-approved institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India and the India Government Mint, Hyderabad.