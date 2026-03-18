Ahead of Navratras, security, searches stepped up around Vaishno Devi shrine

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Ahead of the Navratras, security forces and police have intensified vigil around the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district, while searches are underway across Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts.
Officials said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Sarah Rizvi, on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at the shrine and along routes from Katra, the base camp for pilgrims arriving from across the country. Footfall at the shrine rises manifold during Navratras, which begin Thursday.
Reviewing measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful pilgrimage, she directed setting up random naka points for vehicle checks and round-the-clock joint long-range patrolling by J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). She also called for enhanced foot patrolling, deployment at high points, activation of village defence guards (VDGs), and continuous area domination exercises, with special emphasis on crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including sabotage or stampedes, officials said.
Rizvi also asked for strict verification drives, including background checks of migrants, construction workers, ponywalas and porters entering Katra for work.
Meanwhile, security forces have launched searches following reports of suspected terrorist movement in parts of Jammu province.
In Rajouri, a search operation was launched in Khandli and adjoining areas near Palma on Tuesday evening after a local reported seeing two suspicious persons moving through a nullah towards nearby forests. Searches are ongoing and no suspects have been traced so far, officials said.
Similar operations are underway in the Marmat area of Doda district, which lies on a route used by terrorists to move between Doda and Udhampur’s Basantgarh. Searches are also ongoing in Sarlea in Doda, and Dandi Dhara and Ari Sarooti in Poonch.
Meanwhile, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Rising Star Corps, Lieutenant General Rajan Sharawat, Wednesday reviewed operational preparedness of troops in Kathua’s Machhedi sector, which has witnessed several terror-related incidents in the past two years.
The area lies along a known infiltration route used by terrorists crossing the international border in Kathua before moving towards Doda. To curb infiltration, the Army deployed several companies in the high-altitude Bani-Machhedi belt last year.
The GoC lauded their battle readiness, high morale and steadfast commitment to mission success under all conditions, Army PRO said on X.
On Tuesday, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Nagrota-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General P K Mishra, also visited forward areas in Akhnoor to review operational readiness along the Line of Control (LoC). He interacted with troops and was briefed on measures to strengthen defences and enhance operational effectiveness, commending all ranks for their professionalism and commitment to duty.
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