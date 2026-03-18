Ahead of Navratras, security, searches stepped up around Vaishno Devi shrine

In Rajouri, a search operation was launched in Khandli and adjoining areas near Palma on Tuesday evening after a local reported seeing two suspicious persons. (File photo)

Ahead of the Navratras, security forces and police have intensified vigil around the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district, while searches are underway across Poonch, Rajouri and Doda districts.

Officials said Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udhampur-Reasi range, Sarah Rizvi, on Tuesday reviewed security arrangements at the shrine and along routes from Katra, the base camp for pilgrims arriving from across the country. Footfall at the shrine rises manifold during Navratras, which begin Thursday.

Reviewing measures to ensure a smooth and peaceful pilgrimage, she directed setting up random naka points for vehicle checks and round-the-clock joint long-range patrolling by J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). She also called for enhanced foot patrolling, deployment at high points, activation of village defence guards (VDGs), and continuous area domination exercises, with special emphasis on crowd management to prevent untoward incidents, including sabotage or stampedes, officials said.