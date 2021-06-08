scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

Fire at Vaishno Devi shrine complex; cash counter damaged

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the 'Bhawan' (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 8, 2021 7:28:32 pm
Firefighters try to douse a fire at a building situated near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)

A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir’s Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the ‘Bhawan’ (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

Katra: A building on fire near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)

They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Firefighters with locals after a fire broke out in a building situated near the natural cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)

Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement