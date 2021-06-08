Fire at Vaishno Devi shrine complex; cash counter damaged

Firefighters try to douse a fire at a building situated near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)

A fire broke out at Vaishno Devi shrine complex in Jammu Kashmir’s Reasi district on Tuesday, damaging a cash counter, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out from the structure adjoining the ‘Bhawan’ (sanctum sanctorum), the officials said.

Katra: A building on fire near Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)

They said the fire started around 4.15 pm due to a short circuit and was completely controlled by 5 pm.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing out of the building as firefighters worked to douse the flames.

Firefighters with locals after a fire broke out in a building situated near the natural cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI) Firefighters with locals after a fire broke out in a building situated near the natural cave of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, at Trikuta hills in Katra, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI)

Fire fighting squad of the shrine immediately swung into action after CRPF personnel raised an alarm, the officials said.

Some cash and records were gutted in the fire, the officials said.