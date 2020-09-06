Vaishno Devi: Daily quota for pilgrims from outside J&K now 500

After remaining suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic, pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on August 16.

Nearly three weeks after the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmir was reopened for pilgrimage, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has increased the daily quota for pilgrims from outside the Union Territory (UT) to 500, officials said on Saturday. This was done following continuous increase in the number of pilgrims seeking online registration for undertaking the yatra.

After remaining suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic, pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed on August 16. Initially, the shrine board allowed 2,000 pilgrims including 100 from outside the UT, to proceed from Katra town subject to their online registration. After some days, the quota for outside pilgrims was increased to 250.

A spokesman said the ceiling on total number of pilgrims visiting the shrine daily remains the same at 2,000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd