Vaishnaw: Asked to revise DPR, Kerala wants K-Rail treated as standalone project

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 14, 2026 06:12 AM IST
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha on Friday the Kerala government is now insisting on treating the SilverLine project as a standalone venture despite being ask­ed to revise its DPR to integr­ate it with the latest technology.

The SilverLine project, also known as K-Rail, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod (530 km) connects state’s southernmost district to its northernmost.

Vaishnaw said Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) was advised to revise Detailed Project Report (DPR) in line with the latest technical standards. KRDCL is a joint venture company of Kerala government and Railway ministry.

“Kerala government is currently working on a semi high-speed SilverLine. KRDCL has been advised to revise the DPR in line with latest technical standards, such as adoption of broad gauge for integration with the Indian Railways network, flatter ruling gradient, proper drainage scheme for yards and sections, provision of Kavach, 2X25 kV electrification and taking environmental safeguards during construction & operation,” said Vaishnaw in a written response to a question by CPI-M member John Brittas.

Last month, Kerala Cabinet gave in-principle approval for a Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod, replacing the K-Rail project. The state said it will inform the Centre regarding the RRTS and a MoU will be signed accordingly. SilverLine aims to reduce rail travel time between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod to four hours from the current seven hours.

Veteran technocrat and BJP leader E Sreedharan has questioned the viability of RRTS project for Kerala, especially when the Centre was “ready to announce high-speed corridors” for the state.

Vaishnaw said surveys have been sanctioned for increasing speed to 160 kmph on 7 routes — 307-km Shoranur-Mangalore 3rd & 4th Line, 99-km Coimbatore-Shoranur 3rd & 4th line, 106-km Shoranur-Ernakulam 3rd Line, 115-km Ernakulam-Kayankulam 3rd line (via Kottayam), 105-km Kayankulam-Thiruvanathapuram 3rd Line, 71-km Thiruvanathapuram-Nagercoil 3rd Line, and 46-km Turavur-Ambalappuzha Doubling.

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express. He plays a critical role in covering India's massive infrastructure sectors, providing in-depth reporting on the connectivity lifelines of the nation. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s journalism is focused on two of the country's most capital-intensive and public-facing ministries: Ministry of Railways: Tracking the operations, safety, and development of India's vast railway network. Ministry of Road Transport & Highways: Covering policy decisions, infrastructure projects, and highway development. What sets Mishra apart is his rigorous use of the Right to Information (RTI) Actas a primary tool for news gathering. By relying on official data and government records, he ensures a high degree of accuracy and trustworthiness in his reporting. This data-driven approach has resulted in numerous impactful reports that hold public institutions accountable and bring transparency to government operations. Find all stories by Dheeraj Mishra here ... Read More

