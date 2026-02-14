Vaishnaw: Asked to revise DPR, Kerala wants K-Rail treated as standalone project

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said KRDCL was advised to revise the DPR in line with latest technical standards

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Rajya Sabha on Friday the Kerala government is now insisting on treating the SilverLine project as a standalone venture despite being ask­ed to revise its DPR to integr­ate it with the latest technology.

The SilverLine project, also known as K-Rail, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod (530 km) connects state’s southernmost district to its northernmost.

Vaishnaw said Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) was advised to revise Detailed Project Report (DPR) in line with the latest technical standards. KRDCL is a joint venture company of Kerala government and Railway ministry.

“Kerala government is currently working on a semi high-speed SilverLine. KRDCL has been advised to revise the DPR in line with latest technical standards, such as adoption of broad gauge for integration with the Indian Railways network, flatter ruling gradient, proper drainage scheme for yards and sections, provision of Kavach, 2X25 kV electrification and taking environmental safeguards during construction & operation,” said Vaishnaw in a written response to a question by CPI-M member John Brittas.