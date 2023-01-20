scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Vagir, Navy’s 5th Scorpene-class submarine, to be commissioned on January 23

Vagir is among the six submarines being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with the French M/s Naval Group under the over Rs23,000 crore Project 75.

Four of these Kalvari class submarines have already been commissioned into the Navy, while the sixth and the last one is slated for delivery this year end.
Vagir, Navy's 5th Scorpene-class submarine, to be commissioned on January 23
The Navy is set to commission the fifth of its diesel-electric Scorpene-class submarine — Vagir — next week, the Navy said Thursday.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the chief guest for the ceremony on January 23. Launched on November 12, 2020, Vagir started the sea trials from February 1, 2022.

First published on: 20-01-2023 at 01:16 IST
BEST to start bus service on three new routes along Metro 2A and 7

