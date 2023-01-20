Vagir, Navy’s 5th Scorpene-class submarine, to be commissioned on January 23

The Navy is set to commission the fifth of its diesel-electric Scorpene-class submarine — Vagir — next week, the Navy said Thursday.

Vagir is among the six submarines being built in India by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) Mumbai, in collaboration with the French M/s Naval Group under the over Rs23,000 crore Project 75.

Four of these Kalvari class submarines have already been commissioned into the Navy, while the sixth and the last one is slated for delivery this year end.

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will be the chief guest for the ceremony on January 23. Launched on November 12, 2020, Vagir started the sea trials from February 1, 2022.