Vadodra: VMC medical aid to cover corporators’ Covid treatment

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has proposed to extend the existing policy of financial aid for medical treatments for sitting and former elected representatives of the VMC to cover Covid-19 treatment.
The proposal signed by the VMC Commissioner, put forth before the General Board, states that in view of the pandemic, the existing financial aid of Rs 4 lakh per corporator for serious medical conditions, including heart ailments, kidney transplants and cancer, should be extended to include the treatment for Covid-19.
The aid has been in place vide a resolution of the VMC General Board since April 10, 2017. The proposal comes a day after a sitting BJP corporator from civic ward 14 tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. On Monday, former Congress corporator Manzoor Khan Pathan (63) passed away after testing positive for Covid-19.
