Vadodara: Youth stabbed in scuffle over Tik Tok video

A 21-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed after a scuffle with members of another group near Hazira mausoleum in Pratapnagar area of Vadodara, on late Monday night.

Taseem Dhobi and his friend were shooting a Tik Tok video when the former allegedly got into a scuffle with another group. Taseem sustained stab wounds on his nose, lower back and chest and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He is undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

“The victim along with his friend were shooting a Tik Tok video. Their theme involved using neem seeds. While shooting the video, they were throwing (around) these seeds which fell on the accused, who then confronted the victim and his friends. The argument escalated and the victim was stabbed,” said police official Sanjay Kharat, DCP Zone 3.

“The main accused in the case, Krishna Thakor and four of his friends have been apprehended from the spot. We are in the process of filing an FIR. The accused will be booked for causing grievous injuries using sharp weapons. Based on the statements of the doctors, we will add the section of attempt to murder if necessary,” Kharat added.

