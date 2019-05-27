Vadodara: Woman’s head severed in lift accident

Toggle Menu
The body has been sent for post mortem. (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman was killed after her head was severed in an elevator at a plastic manufacturing factory unit in Vadodara, Monday morning.

Sushila Vishwakarma took the elevator from the ground floor to the fourth floor, when the incident took place. It was not immediately known what caused the accident. A native of Uttar Pradesh, Sushila worked as a help at various commercial complexes and companies in the Sardar Estate area of the city.

Sushila arrived for her shift at 8 am, and, after finishing her work on the ground floor, took the elevator for the fourth floor, when the incident occurred.

Police suspect Sushila’s headphones might have got entangled in the collapsible grill door of the lift, as they noticed they were still plugged in to Sushila’s head.

“We have sent the body for a post mortem and we are investigating the possibilities of how her head got stuck and whether it was because of the head phones or something else. We are also looking at whether the elevator was faulty,” Bapod Police inspector TR Bamaniya said.

