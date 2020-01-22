Vadodara: Woman ‘raped, stabbed by former lover’

As per her complaint, the accused had called her to meet him at a railway crossing near Thuvavi village on Sunday. (Representational) As per her complaint, the accused had called her to meet him at a railway crossing near Thuvavi village on Sunday. (Representational)

A 27-year-old married woman was allegedly beaten up, raped and stabbed with a knife by her former lover in Dabhoi on Sunday. The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the woman stated that the accused was known to her and that the two had been in a relationship for eight months before she severed all ties with him. The accused, however, continued to pursue her, she alleged.

As per her complaint, the accused had called her to meet him at a railway crossing near Thuvavi village on Sunday. She agreed after the accused had threatened to harm her. The accused then took her to nearby bushes and raped her in front of her son, the woman alleged in her complaint.

He also demanded that she continue the relationship with him, asked her to leave her husband and marry him. When she refused, he allegedly stabbed her in her stomach and near her private parts, in a fit of rage.

The woman also alleged that the accused continued to thrash her until she lost consciousness. He then took her to a private clinic for primary treatment and then fled the spot. The woman is now in a stable condition.

Based on her complaint, the accused has been booked under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Rape), 506 (2) (Criminal intimidation) and 504 (Intentional insult).

