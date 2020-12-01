Vadodara witnessing second wave of virus: VMC

As per VMC data, the total occupancy of beds in Covid-19 hospitals was at its highest since June on September 15 with 3,250 beds and saw a downward slide with 1,197 occupied beds on November 6. (Representational)

Vadodara, where the Covid-19 tally reached 18,027 on Monday with 112 new cases, is witnessing the second wave of the virus, the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) said on Monday.

With the total occupancy of beds in hospitals at 33% and a flying squad cracking down on commercial premises and businesses violating Covid guidelines, the rising hospital admissions after Diwali is an indication of the second wave, according to officials.

As per VMC data, the total occupancy of beds in Covid-19 hospitals was at its highest since June on September 15 with 3,250 beds and saw a downward slide with 1,197 occupied beds on November 6.

However, the occupancy on November 30 was 2,237. Similarly, occupancy for ventilator beds went from 356 on September 23 — the highest since the outbreak of the virus and during the first wave in Vadodara — to 115 on November 10. The steady rise in the number of cases after Diwali had the number jumping to 250 occupied beds on November 26 and 243 at present.

The figures of overall occupancy of hospital beds include patients admitted in Vadodara hospitals from other districts and states such as Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Officer on Special Duty, Vinod Rao said, “The graph shows a similar trend of occupancy from mid-June till today. The graphs indicate that we are on the rising curve of the second wave. We should be very cautious and follow all guidelines for precaution. The graph also shows that we are fully prepared in advance with adequate hospital beds and ventilators.”

On Monday, as part of the proactive and advance planning, VMC has designated a total of 146 hospitals as Covid hospitals with 6,225 beds from December 1. “These include eight government hospitals with 1,455 beds, three free private facilities with 430 beds and 135 private hospitals with 4,340 beds. These include more than 600 beds with advanced ventilators. We have only about 33% occupancy today, across all hospitals, including 243 on BIPAP/ Ventilators. We will continue to increase our capacity in the coming days to improve the accessibility of hospital beds to all persons in and around Vadodara,” Rao said.

The VMC and Vadodara police Joint Enforcement Team (JET) also began cracking down on premises violating Covid-19 protocols, minimising crowding in hot spots over the weekend. Markets, which remained closed on Saturday and Sunday were given “conditional approval” for opening on Monday although malls remained closed.

Rao said, “We have given conditional approval to reopen bazaars and markets, upon their written undertaking to follow the guidelines. If they violate the guidelines, we will again seal them for three days. All malls and bigger shops sealed will continue to remain sealed till the three days period from the date of sealing is over.”

Rao said that the idea behind the crackdown is to “prevent this cycle of doubling in the next 10-14 days and keep Vadodara safe”. Currently, Vadodara city has 1,178 active cases with 223 recorded deaths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.