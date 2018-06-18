Vadodara violence: Day after, two Karni Sena leaders booked

Two members of Karni Sena have been booked along with 200 others into Saturday’s stone-pelting incident during a procession carried out by a Hindu outfit in the old city area of Vadodara, Gujarat, sparking tension.

Ranjeet Singh and Raviraj Singh of Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit, has been booked along with around 200 others who participated in the procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap for rioting, unlawful assembly and other provisions of the IPC and Gujarat Police Act.

In his complaint, Ismail Dudhwala, a trustee of a mosque near Nyay Mandir area where the incident took place, named Ranjeet and Raviraj, and alleged the incident took place when Muslims were offering namaz in the mosque and stones were hurled at it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App