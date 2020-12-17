Vadodara: Two held for bid to run over cop to evade checking

A police van chasing the car along with Bharatsinh managed to overtake the car and nabbed the duo. (Representational)

The Vadodara city police arrested two persons for allegedly trying to run over a constable, who was chasing the duo when they evaded a Covid-19 night curfew checkpoint in the city’s Chhani area late on Tuesday night.

A complaint was registered with the Chhani police station against Mayank Patel (34) and Mayur Patel (38) under various sections of the IPC including 307 (attempt to murder) , 323 (assault) and 332 (causing grievous injury to public servant).

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 10.50 pm when a police constable, Bhagirathsinh Bharatsinh, attached to the Chhani police station, tried to stop a car for checking as part of the ongoing night curfew near the Chhani bridge.

The car driver, police said, drove past the check post, ignoring Bharatsinh’s signal to stop the vehicle. According to the complaint, Bharatsinh and other officers deployed on duty chased the car on a two-wheeler.

In his complaint, Bharatsinh has stated the accused, who was in the passenger’s seat threatened to run over the constable and had asked him to abandon the chase. When Bharatsinh refused to back out, the driver allegedly rammed the car into the motorcycle on the side, throwing Bharatsinh off balance, and sped ahead.

A police van chasing the car along with Bharatsinh managed to overtake the car and nabbed the duo.

Police Inspector RS Dodhiya of Chhani police station said that Bharatsinh is currently undergoing treatment at Vadodara’s SSG hospital for injuries on his limbs and back and is out of danger.

