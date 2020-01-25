Vadodara: Two farm labourers dead in Padra village

The deceased have been identified as Harshad Valand (26) and Soma Padhiyar (45). (Representational Image) The deceased have been identified as Harshad Valand (26) and Soma Padhiyar (45). (Representational Image)

Two men working as contractual farm labourers in Narsinhpura village of Padra, died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday evening.

While the exact reason behind their death is not known, their family members have alleged that they died due to the consumption of spurious liquor.

The deceased have been identified as Harshad Valand (26) and Soma Padhiyar (45). They lived in the same neighbourhood and died around the same time when they collapsed outside their houses. The villagers tried to revive them but they did not respond. The duo was then taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Vadu police station. The police is investigating in the direction of possible poisoning.

Investigating Officer SD Dobhi said, “So far, nothing suspicious has come forward. There are no injury marks on the bodies either. We have sent visceral samples for forensic testing. The families have alleged death due to consumption of spurious liquor, but there were no visible signs of the same. We are, however, investigating into the possibility of poisoning of any kind in the case from any medicine or food that they might have consumed. That will be ascertained only after the post mortem reports are out.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App