Vadodara: Two constables arrested on bribe charge

The Panchmahal unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested two constables attached with the Chhota Udepur police for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The accused are identified as assistant sub-inspector Vanraj Gohil and Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) jawan Manoj Parmar.

The complainant’s brother-in-law was arrested in a case of Prohibition earlier this month. He was later released on bail. But when he returned to the police outpost to collect his mobile phone, Gohil and Parmar demanded Rs 20,000 from him, which was later settled at Rs 15,000, an ACB official said. The complainant then approached the ACB who laid a trap and caught the two red-handed.