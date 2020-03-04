Vadodara: Two booked for setting 25-year-old woman ablaze, says police

In her complaint, Sharda has alleged that she was working in her house’s backyard when Mahesh forcefully held her as Mamta poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. (Representational Image) In her complaint, Sharda has alleged that she was working in her house’s backyard when Mahesh forcefully held her as Mamta poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. (Representational Image)

The Vadodara rural police booked a man and his lover on Monday night for allegedly setting a woman ablaze, who has survived the incident with major burn injuries.

According to the police, Sharda Tadvi (25) was set ablaze by her husband, Mahesh Tadvi and his lover, Mamta Tadvi on February 1. In her complaint, Sharda has alleged that she was working in her house’s backyard when Mahesh forcefully held her as Mamta poured kerosene on her and set her on fire.

She further stated that she had run towards the farm and removed her saree before falling unconscious. Her in-laws, who had heard her cries, had rushed to rescue her. She was then taken to her parents’ house in Garudeshwar taluka of Narmada district where she was admitted to the hospital.

When Sharda had begun to recover almost a week after the incident, she was approached by the police to record her statements and lodge a complaint. Sharda, however, refused to do so since the families had decided to resolve the matter themselves with the help of panchayats. However, when the matter did not get resolved, Sharda approached the police and lodged a complaint and the accused were booked under charges of attempt to murder and criminal intimidation.

“Mahesh and Mamta are still on the run, we shall be able to arrest them soon. They had been in an illicit relationship for the last four years and wanted to get rid of Sharda, which is why they tried to kill her,” a police official said.

