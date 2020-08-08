Vadodara: Two bank executives ‘stabbed over outstanding dues’

According to the police, Memon had promised to hand over Rs 10,000, the outstanding amount towards the loan for a two-wheeler that Memon had availed about two years ago. (Representational) According to the police, Memon had promised to hand over Rs 10,000, the outstanding amount towards the loan for a two-wheeler that Memon had availed about two years ago. (Representational)

Vadodara Police on Friday booked a man for allegedly grievously assaulting two bank recovery agents in a premeditated attack in Panigate area of the city. Police said that the accused called the two men who had been in touch with him regarding outstanding dues towards a two-wheeler loan.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon when the accused Sunny Memon allegedly called Siraj Dabgar, who works with a private bank as a loan collection executive. Memon told Dabgar to meet him and collect the outstanding dues pending towards the loan installments, police said.

However, when Dabgar reached the residential colony of the accused, Memon allegedly stabbed him with a knife. Dabgar’s colleague, who was accompanying him, also suffered stab injuries.

According to the police, Memon had promised to hand over Rs 10,000, the outstanding amount towards the loan for a two-wheeler that Memon had availed about two years ago. The bank had assigned the task of the collection to Dabgar, who had been sending regular reminders to Memon.

Police said that Memon was accompanied by an accomplice in carrying out the attack on Dabgar and his colleague.

Locals called in an ambulance to rush both bank executives to SSG hospital for treatment, while Memon and his accomplice managed to flee.

A police officer with Panigate police station said that Dabgar had suffered stab wounds in his abdomen and is said to be critical. “We are probing the case and accordingly, an FIR will be filed for an attempt to murder and other relevant sections. Our team has also begun a search to nab Memon,” the officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.