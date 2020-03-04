Vadodara: Two arrested, 3 minors detained for stabbing youth over Tik Tok video

According to the complaint filed, the theme of the video involved using neem seeds and while shooting the video, they were throwing around these seeds which fell on the accused, who then confronted the victim and his friends. (Representational Image) According to the complaint filed, the theme of the video involved using neem seeds and while shooting the video, they were throwing around these seeds which fell on the accused, who then confronted the victim and his friends. (Representational Image)

The Vadodara police arrested two people and took three minors into their custody under charges of attempt to murder, in connection with the attack on a youth over shooting a Tik Tok video.

Late on Monday night, Taseem Dhobi and his friend were making a Tik Tok video at Hazira mausoleum in Pratapnagar area of Vadodara, when they allegedly got into a scuffle with another group.

According to the complaint filed, the theme of the video involved using neem seeds and while shooting the video, they were throwing around these seeds which fell on the accused, who then confronted the victim and his friends. The argument soon escalated and the accused began thrashing Dhobi and his friend and then one of the accused, who is a juvenile in conflict with law, stabbed Dhobi multiple times.

He sustained stab injuries on his nose, chest and lower back and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

The arrested accused have been identified as Krishna Machi and Chirag Rajput. Based on the complaint they have been booked under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishment for rioting), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object.), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (grievous hurt) and 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place).

