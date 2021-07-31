Vadodara to host series of programmes as part of state govt’s 5-yr celebration

As part of the state-wide celebrations to mark five years of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, a series of events will be held in Vadodara from August 1 to August 9, 2021, District Collector RB Barad said on Friday. Keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind, a Women’s Pride Day would be celebrated in Vadodara on August 4, in the presence of CM Rupani.

The programmes include Gyanshakti Din to celebrate the various initiatives of the state government in the education sector on August 1 and on August 2, under the Samvedana Din, the benefits of various public welfare schemes will be made more accessible to the citizens. August 3 will mark the Annotsav Day and food grains will be distributed under the National Food Security Act. The Nari Gaurav Day celebrations on August 4 will see various programmes related to women and August 5 will see programmes organized under Kisan Suryodaya Yojana-Saat Pagla Khedut Kalyan Yojana to celebrate initiatives for farmers on “Dhartiputra Sanman Din”. August 6 will mark the Yuva Shakti Day with programmes related to employment issues. August 7 will see Gareeb Utkarsh Day, August 8 will be celebrated as Shehri Jan Sukhkari Day and the final day of August 9 will be celebrated to mark World Tribal Day as part of the festivities, a release said.

On August 1, Rupani will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects related to schools, a panchayat house, and Anganwadi and also launch a Mission Gyan Shakti School of Excellence will be launched, which will help financially weak students to pursue higher courses in recognised universities.

The government will also extend financial assistance to the students who have done quality research and aim to pursue Ph.D.

Barad said, “Nodal officers have also been appointed for effective planning of various programs organized at the district level as well as taluka level on different days during this celebration in Vadodara district. The offices have been asked to execute the responsibilities assigned to them and devise a strong plan for the programmes. All Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding the Covid19 pandemic will be followed