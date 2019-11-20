Vadodara: Three bodies recovered from Narmada river 3 days after they were swept away

Three days after three members of a family were swept away into the Narmada river near Poicha, their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team on Tuesday evening.

On November 16, Dipak Joshi (49), along with his sons Nimesh Joshi (27) and Vaibhav Joshi (24), his brother Suresh Joshi and Suresh’s sons Ravikumar Joshi (22) and Bhupendra Joshi (20), had gone to the holy Triveni Sangam in Poicha to perform a religious ceremony.

As they entered the waters, the group was unable to judge the depth and flow of the river and was swept away, the police said. Nearby locals rushed to rescue them, but could only save Dipak, Suresh and Bhupendra. The other three family members were swept away and remained untraceable.

A team of police and fire officials was also rushed to the spot and an extensive search was launched on Saturday.

The search operations were resumed again on Sunday and Monday, but none of the three could be traced. Finally, on Tuesday morning, Nimesh’s body was recovered from 7 km downstream.

The NDRF was also roped in for the rescue operations on the fourth day, and the bodies of Vaibhav and Ravikumar were retrieved from 10 and 12 km downstream respectively. The police have registered a case of accidental death in this regard.