Vadodara: SSG Hospital superintendent gets notice over ‘negligence’ complaints

The SSG Hospital is treating patients from various districts of Central Gujarat for Covid-19, apart from regular patients. (Representational) The SSG Hospital is treating patients from various districts of Central Gujarat for Covid-19, apart from regular patients. (Representational)

The medical superintendent of Vadodara SSG Hospital has been issued a show-cause notice after several complaints of negligence, staff tantrums and turning away of patients during the night hours from civic body run hospital, which is also one of the two designated government Covid-19 hospitals in the city.

Vadodara Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao issued the notice to Dr Rajeev Deveshwar, seeking his reply within seven days on why action should not be initiated against him under The Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 for supervisory lapses. The notice comes after a factual report submitted by the Covid-19 administrator for SSG Hospital concluded “dereliction of duties and serious supervisory lapses on the part of Medical Superintendent”, Rao said.

Rao had appointed Ashok Patel, CEO of Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA), as the administrator of SSG Covid hospital along with Dr Minoo Patel as an advisor last week, following reports that the hospital did not provide oxygen cylinders in time to patients, leading to some deaths. While the fact-finding committee ruled out lapses in that particular complaint, the administrator and advisor on Thursday visited the hospital to conduct meetings with all departments of the hospital and notice supervisory lapses.

Rao said, “After following the due process of law, appropriate action will be strictly taken based on the explanation received from him (Daveshwar).”

The SSG Hospital is treating patients from various districts of Central Gujarat for Covid-19, apart from regular patients. Relatives of several patients have complained of being turned away from the hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd