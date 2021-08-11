Vadodara: SRP personnel accused of rape remanded in judicial custody

The woman has also claimed that the accused visited her home in Vadodara a number of times and raped her.

A local court in Vadodara remanded a State Reserve Police (SRP) Force personnel, arrested under charges of alleged rape, in judicial custody, following his arrest by the Vadodara city police on Monday. Vadodara police, which nabbed the accused personnel from Navsari, following a complaint by a woman that he had raped her on multiple occasions, had sought a seven days remand for the accused, which was turned down.

The SRP personnel, who was posted in Jamnagar until his arrest, hails from Surat. His mother and sister are co-accused in the case, with the complainant alleging that the two women helped him abduct, confine and rape her on multiple occasions. The complainant has alleged that the accused had proposed marriage to her but she turned down his proposal as she was married to another man and had children from her marriage but he insisted that she must divorce her husband and marry the accused.

The woman has also claimed that the accused visited her home in Vadodara a number of times and raped her. She has also alleged that the accused forcibly took her to a hotel as well as to his house in Surat and raped her.