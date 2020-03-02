Vadodara: Six men held for ‘running’ sex racket, four women rescued

After receiving a tip-off regarding the websites, the SOG laid down a trap and a police official, posing as a customer, contacted the listed mobile numbers. (Representational Image) After receiving a tip-off regarding the websites, the SOG laid down a trap and a police official, posing as a customer, contacted the listed mobile numbers. (Representational Image)

An online, interstate sex racket was busted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Vadodara police and six persons were arrested in this connection, police said on Sunday. Four women were also rescued during the raid, police added.

The racket was operating via two separate websites namely ‘Highest Standard Call Girls Escort Service Vadodara’ and ‘Oklute’, through which services were offered for Rs 6,000 during the day and Rs 15,000 during the night. These websites also provided phone numbers to connect with the agents on WhatsApp.

After receiving a tip-off regarding the websites, the SOG laid down a trap and a police official, posing as a customer, contacted the listed mobile numbers. The agents along with the women then arrived at the hotels, after which the police team arrested them.

The arrested accused include Nitin Vala, a native of Amreli; Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Delhi; Arjan Rajput, a native of Madhya Pradesh; Hirag Patel, a native of Vadodara; Sanjaykumar Chakraborty, a resident of Mahisagar and Vinod Patel, a resident of Surat. One Arvind Sharma, a resident of Punjab, managed to flee.

While one of the four women who were rescued is a native of Gujarat, the three others are natives of other states. They were hired on a contractual basis and provided food, water and lodging by their employers, police said.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at Gotri and JP Road police stations pertaining to the raids, under relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

