Vadodara: Man arrested for sexually harassing, kidnapping minor

The Vadodara city police has arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing a seven-year-old girl.

According to a complaint filed by the parents of the child, the accused had kidnapped the minor and a five-year-old boy when they had gone to purchase chocolates from a provision store on Thursday.

The accused allegedly took the children to his house and allegedly threatened the boy, gagged the girl and asked her to “kiss his cheeks”, police said.

An offence was lodged under IPC sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking), 363 (kidnapping from lawful guardianship of parents) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the child’s parents approached the City police station.

VR Vaniya, Police Inspector, City police station, said, “We have arrested the accused after following the Covid-19 protocol on Saturday evening. He will be produced before the court tomorrow.”