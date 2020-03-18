Vadodara: Self-styled guru booked for raping disciple woman

The complainant alleged that she was raped seven times between November 2016 and December 2019 at his residence, the police said. (Representational Image) The complainant alleged that she was raped seven times between November 2016 and December 2019 at his residence, the police said. (Representational Image)

A self-styled guru from Bagla Mukhi Brahmastra Vidyamandir in Warasiya area of the city was booked under charges of rape on Tuesday, police said. He was earlier arrested under charges of cheating and threatening a woman.

According to the complainant, who is in her late twenties, she was a disciple of the accused, Prashant Upadhyay, and sought his help to solve her familial discord. Upadhyay assured her to relieve her of all her pains and find solutions to her issues. However, in November 2016, Upadhyay allegedly sent off her husband to attend prayer meets in Surat and invited her to his home where he raped her. The complainant alleged that she was raped seven times between November 2016 and December 2019 at his residence, the police said.

He also gave her contraceptive pills to evade pregnancy, the complainant alleged. “Following the complaints that surfaced against the accused earlier this year, the woman came forward and lodged a complaint. He had threatened her that if she informed anyone, she will fall on hard times. He is still lodged in jail, we will now seek his custody and take the investigation forward,” said AV Rajgor, ACP D Division.

Upadhyay was earlier booked and arrested for duping people and for allegedly criminally intimidating a woman while she attempted to find her son working at the godman’s ashram. He was arrested on February 24, almost two weeks after the first complaint under charges of cheating were registered against him at the Warasiya police station.

In February, businessman Devraj Pandaya alleged that Upadhyay had duped him of Rs 21.80 lakh on the pretext of reviving his business through various rituals and prayers. Four other persons also came forward alleging that Upadhyay duped him. A week after this complaint, a woman registered a complaint against Upadhyay and two of his aides for threatening a woman after she held him responsible after her son not returning home for more than two years. He is yet to be found.

