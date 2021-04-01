Vadodara sees highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases at 391

With 391 Covid-19 cases recorded on Wednesday, Vadodara city surpassed its highest single-day count recorded a day ago. The city hospitals have recorded the highest occupancy of 5,191, even as the total infection count touched 28,389.

According to officials, more working-class people have been infected by the virus, with most cases reported in age group between 21 and 50 years.

After several railway employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, it emerged that hundreds of employees in the industrial belt of Nandesari GIDC, working with reputed private and public sector firms, have also tested positive. The health department has advised companies to home quarantine those positive and their close contacts.

The Nandesari branch of a nationalised bank, meanwhile, had shut down Tuesday after several of its staffers, including the bank manager, tested positive.



The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, meanwhile, has decided to set up a quarantine facility on its campus, after three students, all foreign nationals, showed Covid-19-like symptoms, MSU registrar Dr Krishnakumar Chudasma said.

Vadodara also recorded one more Covid-19 fatality on the day, taking the toll since March last year to 250. A local Congress worker, Ashwin Solanki, died while undergoing treatment for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, crematorium and burial ground staff said they were working overtime for the last two weeks. The Khaswadi crematorium, which is among the Covid-19 designated cremation grounds, is witnessing as many as 25 funerals each day of positive and suspected cases.

According to civic officials, of the 1,777 active cases in the city, 177 patients are on oxygen supply and 106 on BiPAP and ventilator support. Of the 8,106 available beds, 5,191 were occupied, officials added. Of these, 972 ICU beds (of the total 1,355) and 1985 oxygen-supply beds (out of 2,877) were occupied.

While Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run Gotri hospital has 407 positive Covid-19 cases, the civic-run SSG hospital has 344 positive patients.



As many as 413 patients are admitted at private hospitals and 396 are in home isolation, the civic body said. The total hospitalisation also includes suspected cases and admissions from outside the Vadodara district.