Vadodara: Rs 1.25 L ‘stolen’ from house, child’s piggybank ‘raided’

Vadodara’s Jawahar Nagar Police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for theft amounting to Rs 1.25 lakh at a house located in Adarsh Nagar slums in Karodiya Road of the city.

As per a complaint registered by one Chirag Nakkum (32), who is employed as a driver, he had gone out for a wedding with his family on January 16 when the theft occurred at their home.

According to the FIR registered on January 17, Nakkum claimed that his family owned cash and ornaments worth Rs 1.25 lakh, which was stored in the box-bed of their home.

“The family had locked their house from noon on January 16 to around 9 pm on January 17, during which the theft occurred, with the unidentified accused gaining entry from a backdoor of the house. The thief decamped with Rs 23,000 in cash, as well as Rs 2,000 from the piggybank of the complainant’s child, and ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh.”

Officers at Jawahar Nagar police station have begun a hunt for the unknown accused booked under relevant sections of house break-in, trespassing and theft.