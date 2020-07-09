Vadodara: Rotation of reserved seats in VMC notified

The Vadodara civic body, which has 76 seats, will remained unchanged with the number of election wards as well as elected representatives. (Representational) The Vadodara civic body, which has 76 seats, will remained unchanged with the number of election wards as well as elected representatives. (Representational)

Ahead of the civic body polls scheduled in December, the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department has notified the rotation of reserved seats in the Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

However, the number of voters is expected to increase by about 30,000 as the state government has notified the inclusion of seven peripheral villages in the city limits earlier in June.

According to the notification of the UDD department, of the five seats reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), three will be reserved for women and two for men. In the 2015 polls, three SC seats were reserved for men and two for women. Similarly, for the three seats reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Tribes (ST), two seats will be reserved for women candidates and one for male.

As per the voters list of 2015, following a delimitation notification that year, each of the 19 election wards in the city — comprising four elected representatives each — was made up of about 87,000 voters. This time, the voters will increase to 92,000 in each ward due to the expansion of the city to include villages Bhayli, Sevasi, Vemali, Bil, Karodia, Undera and Vadadla.

