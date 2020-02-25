Vadodara road rage: 1 held for beating man to death

The accused has been identified as Suraj Kahar (25). The other accused are still on the run. (Representational Image) The accused has been identified as Suraj Kahar (25). The other accused are still on the run. (Representational Image)

A day after a 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by six persons after he tried to overtake their car near Kaldarshan cross roads in Waghodia area of the city, one of the accused was arrested by the Vadodara police on Monday morning. The accused has been identified as Suraj Kahar (25). The other accused are still on the run.

Keval Jadav (32), who works as an HR executive in a private firm in the city, was on his way to meet his friends on Sunday evening, when he tried to overtake the car of the accused. After a short distance, the accused confronted him. They got into a verbal altercation before the accused started thrashing Jadav. The accused fled when a crowd gathered.

Jadav was then taken to the police station where he complained of uneasiness and was rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. The unidentified accused were booked under IPC sections 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 146 (Rioting), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 302 (Murder).

Jadav’s family initially refused to take his body until all the accused were arrested. He is survived by his mother, five-year-old son and wife who is four months pregnant. They, however, later accepted his body after being assured by the police.

“The car was seized and we have arrested one of the accused. Based on his statement, the other accused have been identified but are yet to be arrested. We are tracing them and will arrest them soon,” said SG Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Police, E Division.

